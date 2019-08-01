Geared Up!
August 3, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Acadia Plantation, Thibodaux
Participate in hands-on learning at this touch-a-truck experience hosted by Bayou Country Children’s Museum. Climb on board and interact with various vehicles and equipment, while learning about careers in agriculture, oil & gas, military, construction, first responders and more. This all-ages event is $10 per person. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, visit bayoucountrychildrensmuseum.org.
100 Years: Celebrating our Past, Creating Futures
August 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
MacDonell Children’s Services will be celebrating their 100th year Anniversary at their annual fundraiser. This special night will consist of great foods from local restaurants and individual chefs, drinks, live/silent auction, and big band entertainment. Tickets are $60 and available by calling 985.868.8362.
Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s 5th Annual Moonlight Masquerade
August 10, 7-11 p.m.
Houma Municipal Auditorium
Enjoy a night of fun as you help support the community. Houma’s Dancing with the Stars competition takes center stage as local celebrities and dance professionals are paired up for this entertaining dance-off event. The event is cocktail attire and will include a silent auction, live entertainment, complimentary beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds benefit JA of Houma, a non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of local children’s wellbeing. Tickets are $75 a ticket or $125 for a couple.For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
To Kill A Mockingbird
August 18, 23-25
Old Courthouse building, Houma
Lorna and Company proudly presents the Pulitzer Prize winning work of Harper Lee, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” adaptation by Christopher Sergel. Performed in the iconic setting of Judge David Arceneaux’s courtroom in Houma, the play is directed by Dane Rhodes. Atticus Finch will be played by Doug Holloway. Other cast members include Randy Cheramie, John DeSantis, Sean Pelidore, Scott Courville and Brian Chiasson. Pastor David Rhodes and Andrea Rhodes will lead the choir into the courtroom to support Tom Robinson, while flutist, Karen Dusenbery, plays Elmer Berstein’s haunting melody. Show times are at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee only on Aug. 25. For more information and to reserve tickets, call 985.860.2940.
Bayou Culinary Showcase
August 21, 5:30-9 p.m.
The Cypress Columns, Gray
The Louisiana Restaurant Association Bayou Chapter will host its 7th annual interactive tasting event. General admission is $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Food from area restaurants, music, live cooking demos, and silent and live auctions make for an entertaining evening. For tickets, visit lra.org.
Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
August 30- September 2
Lawrence Park, Morgan City
Visit the 84th annual celebration of Shrimp and Petroleum, a free festival held every Labor Day weekend in neighboring Morgan City. This year’s festival highlights include the carnival rides, Children’s Village, Saturday’s Children’s Parade, and Sunday’s Blessing of the Fleet, Mass in the Park, Street Parade and fireworks. Music in the Park will begin Friday night through Monday night, including performances by Category 6 and South 70. For more information, visit shrimpandpetroleum.org.