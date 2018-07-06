Blackberry vines are full and plentiful as the summer drags on. Although they are considered fruit, they are much closer to peaches and almonds in nutritional value than other berries in comparison. An antioxidant rich fruit, blackberries contain vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese. Look for fruits in the store or on the vine that are shiny and firm. Blackberries also freeze well, so no need to worry if you pick more than needed.
Blackberry pie is a delightful way to enjoy your harvest. Being slightly less sweet than other fruits, you will need to add sugar to help sweeten the recipe. Serve your pie warm, with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream!
Blackberry Pie
Ingredients
• 2 rolled piecrusts (You can use refrigerated. If making from scratch, use a double recipe.)
• 6 cups fresh or frozen blackberries (thawed if frozen)
• 1 cup granulated sugar (if your berries are very sour add an extra 1/2 cup of sugar)
• 1/4 cup all purpose flour
• 1/4 tsp salt
• juice of 1/2 of a fresh lemon
• 2 tbsp cold butter
• 1 tbsp beaten egg mixed with 1 tbsp water
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
2. Place a piecrust in the bottom of a standard pie pan.
3. In a bowl, mix the berries, sugar, flour, salt and lemon juice and place in crust.
4. Roll out the second crust and cut strips to make a lattice top, weaving the strips together.
5. With a pastry brush or the back of a spoon, brush a light coating of the egg wash over your crust. Cut away any long strips of piecrust and crimp the edges or press around the edge with a fork to seal the crusts together.
6. Dot with butter and sprinkle with one tablespoon of granulated sugar before baking.
7. Bake 50-55 minutes until golden and bubbly. If your crust starts to get too brown, cover it with aluminum foil while it bakes.