Recently rebranding in March of this year, Parish Wealth Partners communicates a message of strength and transparency in the architecture and design of their office. Owner Toby Lafont wanted his office to reflect the relationship Parish Wealth Partners has with its stakeholders and clients as they collaborate and work together reach goals.
Joining forces with Trey Hebert, owner of Onshore Construction, architect Tommy Boudreaux and Amy Roth with Roth’s Interiors, Toby’s vision became a reality. Aiming to achieve a traditional and timeless exterior that conveys strength while transitioning into a modern interior with glass wall technology that communicates transparency, the team thoughtfully planned every detail for today as well as the future.
Utilizing touch screens to conduct fully interactive meetings with clients, technology was an integral part of the infrastructure. Wired by Link Integration Group, the building was equipped for today with tomorrow’s technology in mind.
Research-driven color selection specifically used in the financial planning industry to create the best client experience possible led to the ambience showcased inside. Clients’ comfort was also taken into consideration during the planning and selection process for furnishings.
Incorporating glass wall technology by Dirtt wall systems and furniture for all work areas by AOS, each space seamlessly transitions into the next. One of a kind artwork by local artists provides the finishing touch.