Purchased from the original homeowners in 2006, this custom built home was move-in ready. With beautiful brick and wooden floors throughout the home, built-in custom cabinetry and appliances in the kitchen and a swimming pool, the homeowners were thrilled with their new home. However, when the refrigerator went out, and its replacement wasn’t going to fit in the original space, the homeowners used this minor remodel as an excuse to jump start a major renovation.
Insisting upon using local vendors, suppliers and craftsmen, the homeowners partnered with Rob Hamilton Construction and began what ended up being a three year renovation to make the house into their dream home. The final floor plan provided for four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths, all under the original roof. The only additional square footage added was the enclosed garage. In the kitchen, all new marble countertops and backsplashes were added. The master bath was completely gutted and refitted with a custom marble shower, soaking tub and custom cabinetry, all within the existing footprint.
A full set of stairs was installed in the living room for direct access to the attic. The second story space was converted into an activity room by recapturing attic storage with better utilization of the space and the addition of a half bath.
The original back wall of the home was entirely knocked out and the original outdoor patio enclosed, converting the space into a sunroom with adjoining change room, full bath and loft bedroom. A set of 16-foot sliding glass doors leads to a newly created patio area adjacent to the fully renovated and upgraded swimming pool. The homeowners decided to enclose the space with screen to be able to enjoy the outdoors year-round.
“The renovation stemmed from a series of ‘might-as-wells’ as in ‘well, if we are making this change we might as well adjust this too.’ It just snowballed from there," says the homeowner.
The final product is the homeowners’ paradise found. The formal yet relaxed interior transitions into fun and casual outside. The homeowners love the feeling of openness that was created in the home, making it the perfect space to relax and enjoy time spent with family.
The homeowners would like to thank the following local businesses, vendors and individuals for helping them to create their "paradise found."
- Rob Hamilton Construction – Main contractor responsible for the overall renovation, start to finish.
- Fernis LeBlanc Tile – Marble and tile supplier and installation
- Leo Guillory - Masonry and brick
- Daryl Fanguy, Custom Pool and Spa, Inc – pool and decking
- Morrison-Terrebonne Lumber – building materials, windows, doors, etc.
- Trahan’s Heating & Cooling – All HVAC material and work
- Tony James Electrical – electrical and generator
- Dale & Leroy Hebert – Plumbing
- Rod's Super Store – Appliances
- Valley Supply – Lighting and fixtures
- LCR/Plumbing Warehouse – plumbing and bath fixtures
- Ganier’s – Landscaping
- Old Estate, Jerome Boudreaux – interior decor
- Outside and In - exterior furniture
- Susie Pierron - Leaded glass